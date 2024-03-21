Hearts now up to three pre-contract deals as summer transfer plans gather pace

Hearts have agreed pre-contract deals for Livingston defender James Penrice and Motherwell playmaker Blair Spittal.

The Jambos had been in negotiations with both players for some months as they attempt to bolster their squad for next season and according to multiple reports, they have convinced both players to pledge their future to Hearts. The duo will join Ross County’s Yan Dhanda in playing at Tynecastle next term, having agreed his own pre-contract at the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penrice, 25, is a versatile left-sided defender who has been with Livingston since 2021. He came through the youth ranks at Partick Thistle and also had a loan spell with East Fife. Spittal, 28, has shone for Motherwell this season. He has been with the Fir Park outfit since 2022 and has also played for Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Partick and Ross County.