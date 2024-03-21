Hearts now up to three pre-contract deals as summer transfer plans gather pace
Hearts have agreed pre-contract deals for Livingston defender James Penrice and Motherwell playmaker Blair Spittal.
The Jambos had been in negotiations with both players for some months as they attempt to bolster their squad for next season and according to multiple reports, they have convinced both players to pledge their future to Hearts. The duo will join Ross County’s Yan Dhanda in playing at Tynecastle next term, having agreed his own pre-contract at the end of January.
Penrice, 25, is a versatile left-sided defender who has been with Livingston since 2021. He came through the youth ranks at Partick Thistle and also had a loan spell with East Fife. Spittal, 28, has shone for Motherwell this season. He has been with the Fir Park outfit since 2022 and has also played for Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Partick and Ross County.
Hearts are currently third in the cinch Premiership and are on course to secure European football for the 2024/25 campaign.