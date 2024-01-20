Hearts not taking Spartans lightly in new Edinburgh derby: Craig Gordon conundrum, hosts' reality check, Brora scenario

The multiple television gantries hint at something special, but it is the buzz of activity, in the media and around Ainslie Park for the past week, that offers the best insight into a Scottish Cup tie that has captured the imagination of Scotland’s capital city.

From the moment the fourth round draw was made at the end of November, giving the SPFL’s newest members Spartans a home fixture against, Hearts there has been intrigue. An Edinburgh derby – albeit not the hefty beast from the east Scottish football is used to – while Hearts will try to approach it like any other game, there is no way that the north Edinburgh underdogs can do that. The hype, the preparations, on and off the field, and the demand for tickets has been massive, while the players – the majority of whom are either Hearts or Hibs fans, giving them personal agendas – have found it hard to push it to the back of their minds as they spent December and the early part of this month focusing on League Two business.

This is a club that was still operating in the East of Scotland League when Hearts last won the highly-coveted silverware in 2012. Since then, Spartans have elevated their standing in the game but there is no minimising the David v Goliath nature of the tie. The highest profile match in Spartans’ short history (they were founded in 1951, while Hearts are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year), it is not the most important. That came as the former Lowland League side finally made best use of the pyramid system and fought their way through last season’s play-offs and into the SPFL setup.

Hearts train ahead of their match against Spartans.

Now, both clubs sit third in their respective leagues and have ambition in common, but as one strives for a top-three finish in the Premiership and European qualification, the other is hoping to make it back to back promotions and earn entry to League One. Yet with a capacity 3500 crowd, tifos and vocal support from both sets of ultras adding to the atmosphere, it is being viewed as an occasion to savour in Pilton.

“There is a lot of excitement in the squad because for a lot of them it is the biggest game of their life,” said Spartans manager Dougie Samuel. “I hope they are looking forward to it with a smile on their face because they certainly shouldn’t be going out there feeling apprehensive or playing with any fear. It is a day to enjoy and express themselves and make some special memories.”

But while it is a free hit for the minnows, for Hearts there is a need to shut out the sideshow and simply focus as they return to competitive action following the winter break. “We just need to make the players aware [of the need to steer clear of cup shocks],” said Tynecastle boss Steven Naismith. “Over the years, Hearts experienced it with Brora Rangers, Aberdeen with Darvel, so it is there to see.

“I think I’m pretty tough in that respect, telling them that they can’t just expect to turn up. We’ve worked as normal and how we can cause them problems. We have to deal with the pressure of everyone expecting us to win, but what we need to do is ask them to defend and say: Can you put up with our relentless attacks. If we don’t do that, they can come into the game, get more attacks than we would want and they have their threats. They have a few players who could play at a higher level that they have managed to capture as they try to progress their club. They have threats we have to be aware of.”

Craig Gordon could make his first start for Hearts in over a year.

Samuel, who has had the Gorgie side watched on several occasions and took in the recent derby at Easter Road, says that while there is a gameplan in place, “we might still come up short but that’s fine so long as we give it our best shot.”

News of Lawrence Shankland’s illness will have offered a sliver of hope but there have been injury doubts in Spartans’ ranks as well, with the influential Cammy Russell struggling for fitness. But Naismith says he will put out a strong team rather than a side of youngsters. “The ones that have been around the group will be there but no time am I sitting here thinking this is a good opportunity to put someone in. We’ll go with the main squad.”

That could mean a long-awaited appearance for Craig Gordon in goal. “He's got a chance of playing because he has been back fit,” said Naismith, who could also give Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa a debut. “Whether he does or doesn't, we'll wait and see. We're blessed that we've got three great goalies and I bring Mikey [McGovern] into that.

“Zander [Clark] and Craigy both want to go to the Euros. They both want to play. But I think I can keep them both happy. Whether that's changing the goalie or having chats with them, we will wait and see. But I'm not going to sit here and say one is playing this and one is playing that, because what we now have is a brilliant dynamic. In every position we desperately crave competition because it keeps everyone at the top level.