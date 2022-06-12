Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson "in calculations" for Australia play-off with Peru

Peru in a play-off stand between Australia and three- Scottish-based players joining this year’s World Cup with kick-off in Doha 7pm(BST) on Monday for the penultimate place at the Finals.
Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin’s Qatar hopes are on the line and the right-back remains in Arnold’s thinking after the semi-final win over UAE.
Asked about Atkinson’s role, the national coach said: “ He added: “Nathaniel was isolated a couple of times against the (UAE) player who had very very good speed. At times he let the player turn and face him whereas he has to not let the player turn. We have worked on that, spoken about it and showed the full-backs those types of situations but those two players are in calculations.
The last remaining place for Qatar will be decided on Tuesday when New Zealand face Costa Rica.