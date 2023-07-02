Hearts midfielder signs new deal with option, player reveals aim, what Frankie McAvoy & Joe Savage said

The 21-year-old featured under Robbie Neilson in the first half of last season before spending time on loan at Hamilton Academical in the cinch Championship. It was the latest in a number of loan spells the midfielder has had but the focus is on Smith being part of Steven Naismith and Frankie McAvoy's first-team plans.

“I’m buzzing," he told the club's website. “I’ve been speaking with my dad about it for a few weeks now. I’m delighted to get it signed and be here for another year. That’s me been on five loans now and I feel like I’ve developed enough. My main focus this season will be playing for Hearts.

“As soon as I get a chance, I need to work at keeping my jersey and staying in the team for as long as I can. I obviously played a wee bit at the start of last season, which was great, but now I want to go a step further and play as many games as possible. It’s tough to break into the first team because there’s a lot of experienced professionals here.”

McAvoy described the deal, which includes an option of a further year, as "great news”, confirming he now has the opportunity to make the same positive impact he did at Hamilton.

“Connor knows the onus is on him to make that step up as a member of our first team squad but the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him and helping him to progress even further," he said.

Joe Savage, the club’s sporting director, added: “We always want to keep our best young talents at the club so I’m delighted that Connor has committed to staying. It’s going to be a big season for him as a member of the first team squad but we all know he’s got tremendous ability, and he’ll get the best possible guidance from our coaching team.

“It’s important for us as a club to develop young players and get them down the pathway to the first team. As an academy graduate, Connor is well positioned to do just that and everyone here is rooting for him.”