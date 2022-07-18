Hearts midfielder exits in 'good financial deal' as club prepare for striker 'signing'

Terms have been agreed between all parties and the move to the A-League will be complete once a visa and international clearance has been approved.

The 26-year-old will depart after 15 months and 36 appearances for the club.

Signed in February 2021, McEneff was part of the team which won the Scottish Championship then followed it up with a third-place finish in the Premiership.

The Irishman has departed in search of first-team football, according to manager Robbie Neilson.

“We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone,” he said.

“Aaron has played an important part in our journey back to the top of Scottish football and he goes to Australia with our best wishes.”

Sporting director Joe Savage revealed the deal, in “financial terms”, was “good for the club”.

"I’ve no doubt that Aaron will make an impact in the A-League," he said.

“He’s a great lad who has made some important contributions on the pitch over the past 18 months, so we thank him for all of his efforts at Hearts and we wish him and his young family all of the best in Australia.”

As McEneff prepares to leave, Lawrence Shankland could be set to sign in a six-figure transfer.

It has been widely reported a deal for the Scotland striker is set to be completed with the 26-year-old set to swap Belgian side Beerschot for a crack at Europe with Hearts.

Neilson, speaking to the Evening News at the weekend, reaffirmed the club’s commitment not to rush into transfers with “only a few slots left to fill”

"We've got a very good team here at the moment," he said. “We could go and sign a player tomorrow but we want to make sure we've got the right one. We don't mind waiting two or three weeks without the numbers that we eventually want.