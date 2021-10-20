Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hit with three-game SFA ban after Rangers red card

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is banned for three matches.

He has accepted the Scottish Football Association’s punishment for misconduct and been given a one-game suspension. However, that has also triggered a suspended two-game ban from last season.

As a result, Neilson will now be confined to the stand for three matches in total – this Saturday against Dundee at Tynecastle, then the midweek trip to St Johnstone and the visit to Aberdeen next weekend.

The Hearts manager received two quick yellow cards from referee Don Robertson at Ibrox for complaining about bookings for Rangers forward Juninho Bacuna and Stephen Kingsley after the former appeared to grab the Tynecastle defender by the throat.

The game finished 1-1 with Craig Halkett’s late equaliser cancelling out John Lundstram’s opening goal to maintain Hearts’ unbeaten league record.

A statement released by Hearts read: “Robbie Neilson has accepted a misconduct charge from the Scottish FA.

“The manager was issued with a Notice of Complaint after receiving two yellow cards, and a subsequent red card, during Hearts’ 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox last Saturday.

“Accepting the offer of a one-match suspension, he will be absent from the dugout for this weekend’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee.

“Due to a suspended two-match ban from last season, Robbie will miss a further two first-team games, taking his total suspension to three consecutive matches.”

Neilson received a two-game suspension in February this year with a further two suspended after a red card from referee John Beaton following Hearts’ 3-2 defeat by Raith Rovers the previous month.