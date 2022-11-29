News you can trust since 1817
Hearts lose to Swansea in closed-door match as Robbie Neilson fields two different XIs

Hearts lost out to Swansea City in a mid-season friendly played at Tynecastle on Tuesday afternoon.

By Mark Atkinson
2 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 3:18pm
Euan Henderson scored Hearts' goal against Swansea City at Tynecastle.
With both the cinch Premiership and the Skybet Championship in cold storage due to the World Cup, the clubs took the opportunity to get some game-time under their belts in Edinburgh. It was the Swans, managed by former Scotland defender Russell Martin, who ended up victorious, prevailing 2-1.

Swansea scored two goals in three first-half minutes to build up a commanding advantage. Former Falkirk midfielder Jay Fulton put them ahead on 11 minutes after a fine team move before the Welsh outfit’s top goalscorer Joel Piroe added a second on 13 minutes after Hearts failed to clear a corner. Hearts, who changed their entire team in the second half, pulled a goal back through Euan Henderson but could not find an equaliser.

Hearts first-half team: Clark, M Smith, Kingsley, Halkett, Grant, Kiomourtzoglou, Shankland, Forrest, Cochrane, Sibbick, Snodgrass. Hearts second-half team: Stewart, Darge, Forrester, Neilson, Henderson, McLuckie, C Smith, Sandilands, Denholm, Pollock, Tait.

