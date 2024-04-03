The 39-year-old former Northern Ireland international joined the Lions in mid-January at a time when main keepers Shamal George and Jack Hamilton were both troubled by injury. After making five appearances for Livingston, McGovern has now rejoined Hearts for the remainder of the campaign.

“Michael came in at a time when we were really struggling with no available first-team goalkeepers due to injuries picked up by both Shamal and Jack,” manager Martindale told the Lions’ website. “With both keepers now back to full fitness and available for selection again, Michael has returned to Hearts for the remainder of the season. I want to thank Michael for his time at Livingston and his professionalism whilst here. Seeing him working on a daily basis to the standards he sets made it very evident as to why he has had such a prolonged career at the top level.”