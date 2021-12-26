Hearts linked with move for Japanese forward Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa

Hearts are keen to bolster their forward line.

According to reports in Japan, Hearts have made a bid for the 23-year-old, who plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J-League.

Ogashiwa scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Sapporo in the 2021 season and has received a call-up to the Japan squad for next month’s friendly against Uzbekistan.

Yahoo Japan claims that Hearts are keen to land Ogashiwa’s signature and that the cinch Premiership club are prepared to offer him a bumper salary. However, the media outlet also report that Sapporo are desperate to keep their main forward despite his wishes for a move abroad.

Hearts are in the market for a new forward. Liam Boyce has missed the past couple of matches with injury, while the club will listen to offers for Armand Gnanduillet. Ben Woodburn, who scored in Sunday’s 2-1 league win over Ross County, is on loan from Liverpool and returns at the end of the season.