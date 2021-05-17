Hearts legend Stephane Adam taunts 'the late Rangers' as he marks anniversary of 1998 Scottish Cup win

Hearts legend Stephane Adam has had a cheeky dig at Rangers as he marked the anniversary of his famous winner in the 1998 Scottish Cup final.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 17th May 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 12:46 pm
The striker wrote himself into Hearts history with the second goal in the 2-1 win over the Ibrox side at Celtic Park – which hosted the final due to redevelopment work at Hampden – firing past Andy Goram early in the second half after Colin Cameron had given the Edinburgh side a second minute lead from the penalty spot.

Rangers pulled one back in the 81st minute through Ally McCoist to set up a nerve-shredding finale, but Jim Jefferies’ Jambos held on for a momentous win to claim their first piece of silverware in 36 years.

The 23rd anniversary of the match fell on Sunday, and Adam took to Twitter to wish Hearts fans a “Happy 16th of May” while also making a jibe at “the late Rangers Football Club” in reference to the Glasgow club’s financial demise which resulted in liquidation and readmittance to the bottom tier of the SPFL in 2012.

Posting a link to YouTube highlights of the ‘98 final, the Frenchman added: “23 years ago today, we won the Scottish cup against the late rangers football club (RIP). Memories !! Happy 16th of May Jambos !!”

Stephane Adam celebrates Hearts' Scottish Cup final win over Rangers in 1998.
