Hearts legend Stephane Adam taunts 'the late Rangers' as he marks anniversary of 1998 Scottish Cup win

The striker wrote himself into Hearts history with the second goal in the 2-1 win over the Ibrox side at Celtic Park – which hosted the final due to redevelopment work at Hampden – firing past Andy Goram early in the second half after Colin Cameron had given the Edinburgh side a second minute lead from the penalty spot.

Rangers pulled one back in the 81st minute through Ally McCoist to set up a nerve-shredding finale, but Jim Jefferies’ Jambos held on for a momentous win to claim their first piece of silverware in 36 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23rd anniversary of the match fell on Sunday, and Adam took to Twitter to wish Hearts fans a “Happy 16th of May” while also making a jibe at “the late Rangers Football Club” in reference to the Glasgow club’s financial demise which resulted in liquidation and readmittance to the bottom tier of the SPFL in 2012.

Posting a link to YouTube highlights of the ‘98 final, the Frenchman added: “23 years ago today, we won the Scottish cup against the late rangers football club (RIP). Memories !! Happy 16th of May Jambos !!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.