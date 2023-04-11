Former Hearts striker Stephane Adam has condemned the criticism aimed at Robbie Neilson following the club's decision to part company with his former team-mate.

Neilson was sacked as Hearts manager on Sunday after a run of six defeats in seven matches saw the club relinquish third place in the cinch Premiership to an Aberdeen side who were 10 points behind at the start of February.

Hearts supporters chanted for Neilson to be sacked during the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, which followed a graffitied message appearing outside the stadium last week which read: 'f*** off Neilson'.

Social media has also been awash with condemnation of Neilson, who led the club to promotion back to the Premiership before securing a third place finish and European group stage football in what was his second spell in charge.

Former Tynecastle hero Adam, who scored the winner for Hearts in the 1998 Scottish Cup final against Rangers and later played alongside a youthful Neilson as he made his first-team breakthrough, blasted back at his critics, insisting he deserves more respect for his achievements at the club.

The Frenchman tweeted: "What this guy has achieved as a player and as a manager for HMFC deserves much more recognition than all the s*** I have read or listened to these last days. Let see what the change brings now...! All the best for what's coming next mate!"

Hearts have appointed Steven Naismith as interim manager until the end of the season with the former Scotland striker set for a baptism of fire in the Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.