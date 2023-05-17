All Sections
Hearts learn Peter Haring appeal verdict as SFA tribunal rule on red card decision

Hearts have been successful in their appeal against Peter Haring’s sending-off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 17th May 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:36 BST
 Comment

The Scottish Football Association has downgraded the Austrian midfielder’s red card to a yellow following a tribunal hearing at Hampden on Wednesday. Haring will now be available for Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

The 29-year-old was sent off by referee David Dickinson after bringing down St Mirren midfielder Mark O’Hara midway through the second half of last weekend’s match. The Jambos lodged their appeal on Monday.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith said after the match: “I thought it was a foul to stop the game from a counter-attack. It was right in front of me, I didn’t think it was aggressive or even the speed I don’t think is excessive.”

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring looks shocked as he is sent off by referee David Dickinson during the 2-2 draw at St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Hearts midfielder Peter Haring looks shocked as he is sent off by referee David Dickinson during the 2-2 draw at St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Haring is the second Premiership player in the space of a month to have their red card retrospectively downgraded after Hibernian midfielder James Jeggo was also successful with an appeal following his recent dismissal against St Johnstone.

