Hearts latest on Garang Kuol and Callum Paterson but 'couple of months' Beni Baningime update

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is hoping to have Garang Kuol available for selection for Friday’s clash with St Mirren.

The Tynecastle Park manager also revealed the club are still working to bring Callum Paterson back to the club as discussions with Sheffield Wednesday continue to take place. The Gorgie side have already added centre-back James Hill, on loan from Bournemouth, and versatile Japanese forward Yutaro Oda this window.

Aussie international Kuol is the closest to completing his move north. It will see him join on loan from Newcastle United having completed his move to the Premier League side from Central Coast Mariners in his homeland where he was a team-mate of Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles.

“We’re just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done,” Neilson said. “I’ve no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we’ll just need to wait and see.”

On Patterson, he added: “The two sporting directors have spoken so we’re just waiting for a response. Callum’s contract is up at the end of the season so we’ve been speaking to him about his future. It’s down to Sheffield Wednesday now.”

Meanwhile there was less positive news surrounding Beni Baningime. The midfielder has not been available since last March when he suffered an ACL injury. Neilson admitted it could be a while before he is back in a maroon shirt.

“I’m not really sure,” he said. “He’s not been out running yet so that tells me he’s probably going to be another couple of months.”