Hearts keeper Craig Gordon breaks silence on injury - 'I've walked this road before and I'll do it again'

The Scotland internationalist had to be stretchered off during the Jambos’ 2-2 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice following a collision with Steven Fletcher. He required oxygen and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was operated on for a double leg break. Gordon will miss the rest of the season and faces a long recovery, but says he will “walk this road again” after being “written off” before over injuries.
"I’ve played this game long enough to know that I can’t take anything for granted, and when I’ve been ‘written off’ with injuries before, every game is one more than at times, I thought I might get,” Gordon wrote on Instagram. "I know what lies ahead as I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again, albeit on crutches for now.
"Our medical team did a great job on the pitch. The staff and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital who performed my surgery on Christmas Day, and all those who looked after me were brilliant. The club, my teammates and everyone who has sent messages for my family and I, you have all helped in giving me the best start to my recovery and I’m truly grateful. 40 tomorrow, I’ve not done too bad considering! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I’ll see you soon, CG."