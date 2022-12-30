Hearts keeper Craig Gordon breaks silence on injury - 'I've walked this road before and I'll do it again'

Hearts goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon has broken his silence on the horrific injury he suffered on Christmas Eve.

Hearts goalkeeper is out of the season after a double leg break sustained against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Scotland internationalist had to be stretchered off during the Jambos’ 2-2 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice following a collision with Steven Fletcher. He required oxygen and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was operated on for a double leg break. Gordon will miss the rest of the season and faces a long recovery, but says he will “walk this road again” after being “written off” before over injuries.

"I’ve played this game long enough to know that I can’t take anything for granted, and when I’ve been ‘written off’ with injuries before, every game is one more than at times, I thought I might get,” Gordon wrote on Instagram. "I know what lies ahead as I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again, albeit on crutches for now.

