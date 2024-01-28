Hearts’ Jorge Grant on his penalty chat with Lawrence Shankland and being pushed aside for wonder goal

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates with Kenneth Vargas and Jorge Grant after scoring to make it 2-0 over Aberdeen at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Lawrence Shankland pushed Jorge Grant towards penalty duties on Saturday but the Scotland striker then shoved him out the way to ensure he could join him on the scoresheet.

After three misses from three spot kicks in the league this season, the team captain abdicated responsibility for Hearts’ penalty against Aberdeen to Grant but there was no way the 28-year-old striker was going to pass up a later opportunity to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demonstrating his natural goal-scoring instinct and hunger to add to his personal tally, Shankland dispensed with niceties in the 77th minute so that he could unleash another superb strike and chalk up his 19th Hearts goal of the season.

“He did push me! He did,” laughed the man who had opened the scoring in the 57th minute after Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin was punished for a handball and Kelle Roos was unable to prevent Grant finding the top corner. As the ball was played inside to the edge of the box 20 minutes later, he had been lining up an effort before Shankland muscled his way in.

“I said to him in the changing room afterwards that he actually pushed me out of the way! I wanted to shoot as well. But that's what he is about and that split-second finish is actually a joke. I just went 'oh wow'. I was stood right next to him. He has that quality so we want him to be here.”

As the minutes, hours and days count down to the end of the transfer window, Grant was undoubtedly speaking for everyone within the club as well as the fans in the stands.

With minimal backlift, top technique and searing accuracy Shankland swerved his shot on target and helped Hearts tie up a win that saw them move 10 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock and a staggering 19 ahead of the team who swept past them to claim third last term.

“That was a little bit of a learning experience for the boys who were here last year but we can push on and concentrate on each game that is coming forward,” added Grant.

Aberdeen have three games in hand but Hearts know that they are in a solid position, especially if they can keep the top picks at the club until the end of the campaign. But whether Shankland remains or not, Grant said he is happy to remain on spot-kicks, after showing an icy demeanour as he waited out the VAR check and then sent Roos the wrong way.

“I watched the keeper before the game to see where he was diving and he's been diving that way a lot. There was a lot of time to be fair between the VAR and waiting to take the penalty. But I felt good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We [Shankland and Grant] spoke about it in the changing room before. We then had a little chat on the pitch as well. Obviously, he has scored so many penalties for us but at the moment it is just not happening for him.