Hearts' John Souttar: Celtic or Rangers - who suits best? The decisions facing defender with injures, family, coffee and a role-model in Canada

John Souttar provided one of the moments of the season with his goal against Denmark. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

What came next was even more joyous.

“Look at his face! Just look at his face!”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So joyous, only Barry Davies’ incredulous commentary from 1974 would do it justice. The Hearts centre-back ran towards the corner with a smile every bit as big as every single one of the 45,000 or so Scotland fans at Mount Florida, put together. By the time it came to picking up his man of the match award, it appeared as if the wind had changed and that beaming smile was now a permanent fixture on his face.

Souttar has been in fine form for Hearts this season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

If any player in the country deserved that moment in a crucial World Cup qualifier, it was Souttar.

Three injuries to his Achilles tendon across both his legs, plus ankle and hip injuries, have robbed him of so much. Having not long turned 25, it is remarkable he has played more than 220 games for club and country.

That goal, that moment, that celebration will go down as one of the moments of the season. The amount of pride and delight from not only Hearts fans but Scottish football fans in general said so much.

The future

The centre-back has been linked with a number of clubs with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

At the same time, there will have been a section of supporters of the Tynecastle Park club wary of what a goal like that, on a stage like that will do for the player's future.

Souttar’s contract at Hearts expires at the end of the season and the club are very keen to tie him down on an extended deal. Talks started earlier this season but he has so far been coy on the subject.

Recent speculation suggests up to nine English Championship sides are interested, plus the inevitable links to both Celtic and Rangers.

In an ideal world for Hearts, Souttar would look at what the club have done for him since he arrived in 2016, sign a new deal and they would live happily ever after. Or at least until a club comes in with a big-money bid.

But look at it from his point of view. His loyalty is to himself and his family. Becoming a free agent can be very lucrative in terms of contract offers and a signing-on fee. His next deal could set himself up for life or certainly progress him closer to getting that deal.

On a sporting level, it would only be right for Souttar to be of the mind that he has missed so much football that he wants to experience as much as he can in his career. He will know better than most how fragile life in football really is. Few could blame him for trying something different.

The Old Firm dilemma

There will be the hope amongst the Hearts support he doesn’t choose Celtic or Rangers. But both teams would be foolish not to make a move for Souttar.

For Rangers, who have taken advantage of the Scottish market to supplement their squad in recent seasons, he could be a shrewd replacement for Connor Goldson, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Souttar is a right-sided centre-back whose long and short-range passing is just as good as the Englishman's – their passes per 90 minutes and accuracy in the league this season are very similar. Souttar has been more effective in the air this campaign as well.

Any doubts about the Hearts star's defensive capabilities should be put to bed. He talked this season about the work he did while out injured to build his physique and the benefits that has had for him, making him more robust.

Across the city at Celtic, Souttar would be an improvement on a couple of options available to Ange Postecoglou and he would suit the Australian’s style of play. You only have to look at the current right-sided centre-back, Cameron Carter-Vickers. The US international is asked to get on the ball and progress it from defence.

He is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur with Celtic having an option to buy. Would Souttar make that move knowing Carter-Vickers could sign permanently and would likely be ahead in the pecking order?

Playing regularly for either of the Old Firm, however, would all but ensure he is a regular in the Scotland squad, while giving him European experience and make it more likely his next move be to the Premier League.

England or abroad?

Taking the route marked ‘English Championship’ would also present Souttar with a door to the Premier League but England's second tier is the football equivalent of the real-life Jurassic Park. It promises so much but can have disastrous consequences.

If England is Souttar's preferred destination, he will be required to choose very wisely. He is in a fortunate position, however, with his brother Harry in a great place to offer advice due to his experience with Stoke City.

It would be interesting if a club from abroad were to show interest. European sides have become increasingly interested in the Scottish market and Souttar presents an interesting prospect. Someone who has plenty of experience, is an international and is at a good age where he can still develop.

He is close to Ryan Gauld from their time at Dundee United and the playmaker has spoken positively about his own experience of playing on the continent. Like the Vancouver Whitecaps star, Souttar is a player who, you would assess, suits European football.

It would, however, be a big leap for a player with a young family and who has, this year, started his own coffee business.

Souttar will be happy to just be back playing to a high standard on a regular basis after everything he has been through, but he has an important and intriguing decision to make on the trajectory of his career.