Hearts issued Lawrence Shankland transfer warning as EPL coach makes 'teams sniffing about' claim

Former Hearts midfielder Neil MacFarlane has backed Hearts to see out the season in third spot, provided they can repel outside interest in striker Lawrence Shankland.

The Brentford B team manager, who played 95 games for the capital side over three and a half years, believes there will be several clubs in England and in Scotland weighing up a move for the Premership’s leading scorer and he says they would be able to make good money if they were to sell but he hopes they hang onto him for at least the remainder of the season. Rangers are one of the clubs who have been linked with the Tynecastle captain.

“I wouldn’t like to put a price on him but Hearts will know they can command a good fee for him,” said MacFarlane. “First and foremost he is a terrific player. He is an outstanding finisher. They need to hold onto him because they can’t replace his goals in January which is such a tough window for any team. They’d find it really difficult if Shankland was to move on. He is reflective of the season they’re having – and thinking of where they want to go this season then I think they need to keep him.

Losing Lawrence Shankland in the January transfer window would not be something worth smiling about, according to former Hearts midfielder Neil MacFarlane. Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group

“He’s very, very good. It’s amazing because he’s only 28 and playing at the peak of his career up here. I’m quite sure there will be a lot of teams sniffing about him down south and up here. But, if Hearts keep him I think they can finish third this season. It’s so difficult to replace that amount of goals so hopefully they can keep him.

“They are enjoying a real fruitful period and hopefully they can cement their spot in third because this league needs a strong Hearts. It needs strong clubs from top to bottom. But the Edinburgh clubs are huge and it’s good when you see them both battling at the top end.”

Having left Hearts back in 2006, MacFarlane moved into coaching in 2012, working with fellow former Jambos Steven Pressley and then Robbie Neilson before taking on a managerial role at Kidderminster Harriers in 2018. A year later he took on his current job of head coach at Brentford B, where he has enjoyed a front row seat to another Tynecastle graduate Aaron Hickey’s ongoing progress.

“Aaron is injured just now but he is so highly thought of. First and foremost, he’s a terrific young player. A terrific full-back. I obviously think it will be a huge benefit if we can have him back in that Euros squad in the summer

“He is a really good person who has the qualities to perform where we are at the moment but I think he can also kick on.

“Getting into the Hearts team at just 16-year-old builds character. Then going out to Italy as a teenager shows real strength. We can see that, and Brentford are reaping the benefits. He has been a big loss since being injured.