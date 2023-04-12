All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
32 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith in Robert Snodgrass 'best outcome' admission as decision taken over future

Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith has revealed Robert Snodgrass won’t be part of his plans for the remainder of the season.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
 Comment

Speculation emerged on Tuesday that the experienced midfielder had left the club following the departure of Robbie Neilson. Naismith provided clarity in his first interview with HeartsTV since taking on the role, admitting his former Scotland team-mate would “probably not” get many minutes between now and the end of the season.

Snodgrass was sent off in Hearts’ 2-0 loss to St Mirren at Tynecastle Park on Saturday. The Gorgie club won the race for his signature in September and while he was unavailable in Europe, the 35-year-old became a vital part of the team. He would go on to start 23 matches with a further two appearances off the bench. He is expected to return to England where his family still live.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I had a conversation with Snoddy," Naismith said. “I have a good relationship with Snoddy as a player and a teammate. The decision’s been made that he’s probably not going to get many minutes. I’ve experienced that myself as a player and we had a talk about it.

"Snoddy’s family are still down south and the best outcome for everybody would be that he gets time to spend with his family and I focus on a group that’s going to go forward."

Naismith will lead Hearts for the first time on Saturday when they face city rivals at Easter Road in the penultimate fixture before the split. The team currently trail Aberdeen by two points in the race for third.

Steven Naismith has confirmed former Scotland team-mate was unlikely to feature in his plans as Hearts interim boss going forward. Picture: SNSSteven Naismith has confirmed former Scotland team-mate was unlikely to feature in his plans as Hearts interim boss going forward. Picture: SNS
Steven Naismith has confirmed former Scotland team-mate was unlikely to feature in his plans as Hearts interim boss going forward. Picture: SNS
Related topics:EnglandSpeculationRobbie NeilsonScotlandEurope
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.