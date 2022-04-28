Hearts injury worries start to clear with 'a number' set to return as Rangers loom

Michael Smith, centre, is back in Hearts training.

Maintaining an intense training program to help get his injured stars back playing and ensure everyone is up to speed in time for the Scottish Cup final, Neilson has been bolstered by key players resuming first team training.

“We’re gradually getting them back and they need to be in the best condition for the remaining league games as well as the final,” said Neilson.

“This week we’ve had Andy Halliday, Stephen Kingsley, Michael Smith, a number of them have been doing extra work.

“They are all good. Michael’s not quite there but a number will come back in."

The Hearts boss also hopes to see John Souttar and Craig Halkett back in the fold ahead of the May 21 Hampden showdown.

“We have the cup final in three weeks but we still need to work hard and make sure it’s not holiday season until we get there.

“The next two weeks will be quite tough then we’ll play Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday through to the final.

“We have tough periods in training throughout the season and players go up and down. The sports scientists take care of us and this is a period when we are up so we can’t feel we have done it. We have to be ready for the final but we also need to win these league games.