Hearts in profit thanks to donations of £3.25m from unnamed benefactors

Hearts owner Ann Budge is pleased with the club's latest financial figures.
Hearts owner Ann Budge is pleased with the club's latest financial figures.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Hearts have made a post-tax profit of almost £3 million as a result of donations from unnamed benefactors.

The club received £1m for player costs and an “exceptional donation” of £2.25m to record a proft of £2.9m after tax for last season. Hearts also received £3m in donations in the previous financial year.

A club statement read: “From a financial perspective we have once again achieved our major objective which was to grow our revenues profitably.

“In particular, our turnover increased by over 20 per cent from £12.1m to £15.1m. This resulted partly from growth in our commercial income, aided by the new facilities in our main stand, and as a result of our successes in both the League and Scottish Cups.”

Staff costs rose from £7m to £8.2m while operating costs also increased to £6.5m. Owner Ann Budge said: “During the year, we received an exceptional £1m donation towards player costs from our benefactors, which allowed us to increase our playing budget for the year.”

Hearts made £500,000 from the sale of players, mostly from Kyle Lafferty’s ill-fated move to Rangers.

The Tynecastle club’s search for a new manager is ongoing, with Neil McCann, Stuart McCall, Jack Ross and Steve Cotterill all having been interviewed for the job.