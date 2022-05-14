Hearts hit by major injury concern ahead of Rangers cup final during end-of-season match

Hearts' Liam Boyce is forced off injured during the cinch Premiership match against Rangers.

The Jambos were playing Rangers at Tynecastle – a dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Hampden showpiece – when the Northern Irishman fell to the turn on just 12 minutes with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Boyce was treated by the Hearts medical team before limping off to be replaced by Josh Ginnelly.

The 31-year-old is an important part of the Hearts forward line and, if fit, would be one of the first names on manager Robbie Neilson’s team sheet for the cup final.