Hearts hit by major injury concern ahead of Rangers cup final during end-of-season match

Hearts are sweating over the fitness of key forward Liam Boyce for next Saturday’s Scottish Cup final after he picked up an injury on the last day of the cinch Premiership season.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 12:41 pm
Hearts' Liam Boyce is forced off injured during the cinch Premiership match against Rangers.

The Jambos were playing Rangers at Tynecastle – a dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Hampden showpiece – when the Northern Irishman fell to the turn on just 12 minutes with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Boyce was treated by the Hearts medical team before limping off to be replaced by Josh Ginnelly.

The 31-year-old is an important part of the Hearts forward line and, if fit, would be one of the first names on manager Robbie Neilson’s team sheet for the cup final.

The Gorgie outfit, who had nothing but pride to play for having already clinched third place, will now spend the next few days assessing Boyce’s condition with the hope that he is able to recover in time for next Saturday.

