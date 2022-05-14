Hearts hit by major injury concern ahead of Rangers cup final during end-of-season match

The Jambos were playing Rangers at Tynecastle – a dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Hampden showpiece – when the Northern Irishman fell to the turn on just 12 minutes with what appeared to be a groin injury.
Boyce was treated by the Hearts medical team before limping off to be replaced by Josh Ginnelly.
The 31-year-old is an important part of the Hearts forward line and, if fit, would be one of the first names on manager Robbie Neilson’s team sheet for the cup final.
The Gorgie outfit, who had nothing but pride to play for having already clinched third place, will now spend the next few days assessing Boyce’s condition with the hope that he is able to recover in time for next Saturday.