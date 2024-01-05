Hearts-Hibs derby TV snub as Celtic and Rangers fixtures switched in latest picks

The next Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs has been snubbed for live broadcast after Sky Sports and the Scottish Professional Football League revealed their latest picks for February and early March.

The match at Tynecastle between the capital rivals on Wednesday, February 28 will now face a TV blackout after Sky Sports opted to show Livingston v Motherwell instead on the same night. It also means that there will be no live coverage of Rangers’ trip to Kilmarnock that evening either, while the game between Ross County and St Mirren in Dingwall has been brought forward 24 hours and will be played on Tuesday, February 27 at 8pm.

Sky have also chosen St Johnstone v Rangers for live coverage, with the game at McDiarmid Park now taking place on Sunday, February 18 at noon. The following weekend, Motherwell v St Mirren will now take place on Sunday, February 25, also at noon and on Sky Sports, and Hearts v Celtic will now take place on Sunday, March 3 with a noon kick-off.

The SPFL state that all televised fixture selections follow consultations and agreement between the SPFL, Sky Sports and the relevant authorities.

Latest TV picks

Sunday February 18, cinch Premiership, St Johnstone v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon.

Sunday February 25, cinch Premiership, Motherwell v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon.

Tuesday February 27, cinch Premiership, Ross County v St Mirren, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm.

Wednesday February 28, cinch Premiership, Livingston v Motherwell, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm.