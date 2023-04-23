Hearts hero Lawrence Shankland on finding room for hat-trick balls and why he was laughing with ref

Lawrence Shankland could properly enjoy the second three-goal haul of his Hearts career on Saturday since it helped record a 6-1 win over Ross County as Steven Naismith's side ended a run of six successive defeats. His last treble, which came in the 4-3 defeat against Celtic in October, earned him the match ball and little else. After his Ross County heroics, the skipper left Tynecastle grinning from ear to ear. The only thing causing him some anxiety was where to put the ball when he got home since Saturday’s hat-trick was the ninth of his career. “I've just moved into a new house so I'm sure the missus will be telling me to put it in the cupboard but I'll find somewhere for it,” he said.

As against Celtic, when he had to re-take a missed penalty after Josh Ginnelly was penalised for encroachment, he had much to be grateful to VAR for. Initially Don Robertson failed to spot why Shankland had been sent sprawling in the box towards the end of the first half. The referee was invited to consult his pitchside monitor since it seemed clear to most people that Dylan Smith had tripped the striker. Shankland was already bouncing the ball up and down on the spot as Roberston took a second look.

"I was having a laugh with him about it but I don't know how he didn't see it," said Shankland afterwards. “He should actually have heard it. The boy kicked my foot so hard. I was convinced it was a penalty. I was hoping if I made my way to the penalty spot then it might persuade VAR a wee bit!”

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Ross County.

Shankland’s penalty strike was bookended by a well-placed header and a deft chip into the corner after the ball broke to him when the hard-working Yutaro Oda was stopped in his tracks after a solo run. Now the first Hearts player since 1987-88 to score 20 league goals in a season, it might be too much to expect Shankland to equal or better John Robertson’s ultimate total of 26 during that campaign. A goal in each one of the five vital games left would do it, of course.