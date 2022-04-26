Hearts have Spanish plans to prepare for European campaign and new season

The Jam Tarts are set for a hectic 2022/23 season with at least eight European matches after finishing third in the Premiership and reaching the Scottish Cup final where they will face Rangers.

Hearts will return to pre-season in June and at the end of that month plan to undertake a week-long training camp in the Marbella region of Spain, according to the Evening News.

The club were due to travel to Spain for a mid-season break but had to cancel plans due to Covid-19.

In addition, it is reported Robbie Neilson is planning to have up to two friendly games in England in July.

Hearts’ league season starts on the final weekend of July and they will play their first European tie, a Europa League play-off, on August 18. The club will discover their opposition on August 1 when the draw is made.