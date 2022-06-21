Hearts hand 9 of their best prospects pro contracts - from ex-Rangers duo to one of the 'fastest in academy'

The teenagers signed their deals alongside the club’s chief executive Andrew McKinlay and sporting director Joe Savage at a special ceremony with their families.

Zach Paris (goalkeeper), Adam Forrester (centre back), Gregor Crookston (midfielder), Kai Smutek (centre back), Kenzi Nair (defender/midfielder) and Harvey Chisholm (centre midfielder) will all make the step up to professional this summer, while Rocco Friel (wing back), Mackenzie Ross (forward) and Bobby McLuckie (winger) will do so when they turn 16.

Both Forrester and Friel had spells with Rangers’ academy, while Smutek has been labelled as “one of the fastest players in the academy”.

Friel and McLuckie both featured for Hearts in their Scottish Youth Cup final loss to Rangers at the end of April.

The players will look to follow in the footsteps of Murray Thomas and Mackenzie Kirk who earned first-team debuts at the end of the season.

Frankie McAvoy, academy director, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that a number of our players have been given a chance to step into the full-time environment. Hopefully within that environment they can flourish and become proven players.

"Our aim, hopefully, is to get them ready for Robbie's first team. Murray and Kirky got a chance in the latter part of last season which was great to see. Now this group have a chance to push forward and thrive."

Hearts winger Bobby McLuckie is one of nine teenagers to sign a professional contract at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hearts are looking to push the academy on further to develop more players who are ready to play first-team football for the club and then to the level where they become attractive to teams in England and abroad.

"We want to be building our academy and producing players," sporting director Joe Savage said. With Frankie, Steven Naismith, John McLaughlan, and all the guys we have in the academy - we feel like we've got a coaching group that can really develop these players and push them into the first team environment.