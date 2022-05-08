Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon's 'little bit of history' gets more special every time

The Scotland international goalkeeper took the prize for a third time at Sunday night’s awards dinner in Glasgow alongside manager of the year Ange Postecoglou and Sir Alex Ferguson who took a lifetime achievement award.

Gordon detailed his pride at the recognition and admitted he hoped to add a Scottish Cup winners’ medal to his season’s haul later this month.

He said: “ It’s a fantastic achievement. I can’t really believe it to be honest.

“To pick it up for a third time and make a little bit of history isn’t something you set out to do at the start of your career, and is probably not something I thought I’d do even after the first time and then to win it twice and then again a third time is an incredible feeling and great achievement – I’m very proud.

“I remember what a huge honour it was to win it once. It definitely gets more special every single time you do it.

“The competition is always so high and to have done that this season where Scottish football, has done so well – Rangers getting to a European final and Celtic winning the league and cup, its a great year for me to come out on top while the whole of Scottish football has been doing well.”

Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen picked up the young player of the year award while Hearts’ media team were also recipients of the annual award.