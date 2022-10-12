Hearts given clues on how to beat Fiorentina as Lawrence Shankland refutes respect claims

The Gorgie side arrived in Florence on Wednesday evening for match four of their Europa Conference League Group a matches buoyed by Lazio’s 4-0 victory over the Viola on Monday. And, while there are no illusions how tough it will be to overcome a side that humbled them 3-0 at Tynecastle last week, there is belief in the camp that they can take something from the game.

Without Craig Halkett, who didn’t travel, Robbie Neilson is also without suspended fellow defender Lewis Neilson. The squad has been depleted further by injuries to Michael Smith, Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven.

It will force changes in the starting line-up but Shankland has insisted that, as well as being able to improve on last week’s performance, Hearts have been able to learn from Lazio’s performance and the way they broke through Vincenzo Italiano’s team.

Lawrence Shankland and Lucas Martínez Quarta in action during last week's game between Hearts and Fiorentina at Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They took a heavy defeat on Monday so they can lose goals,” said Shankland. “If you attack them in the right ways you can get at them. We have done analysis and worked on our gameplan. It was difficult last week but we didn't help ourselves losing an early goal. They started playing with confidence, knocked it around and frustrated us. We couldn't get close to get the ball off them. Hopefully Thursday is a bit different.”

But the summer signing, who was lured to Gorgie by the prospect of big games and has played and scored on international duty for Steve Clarke’s Scotland, refuted the suggestion of team-mate Smith that the Hearts players had shown their Italian counterparts too much respect in Edinburgh.

"I don't think we showed them too much respect,” Shankland continued. “They are a good team and played very well at Tynecastle. We didn't execute our gameplan as well as we could have and that helped them. They got an early goal and grew in confidence so we struggled to get a foothold in the game. Thursday is a fresh game, a fresh start and hopefully we can start better.

“Most of the boys have played in big games. We are at a big club and know what we are representing. The test can be different in terms of the ability of the opponents but we are as ready as we can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson during training on Wednesday ahead of the team's flight to Florence.

Hearts manager Neilson says he is confident in his side’s ability. A veteran of some magical European results including away victories over Bordeaux and Basel, he knows that a triumph over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium would register just as highly.

“Obviously it would be huge,” Neilson said. “There have been a number of good results over the years for Hearts but to come to a place like this and get something would be outstanding for us. I know the fans are coming in numbers and it would be a great night for them. We know it will be tough but we are confident we can take something out of it.