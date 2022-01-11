Hearts give Celtic travelling support same treatment as Rangers as home fans handed ticket boost

Celtic supporters will face the same reduced ticket allocation from Hearts for their Tynecastle visit on January 29 as supplied to Rangers for their last visit there, it has emerged.

By Andrew Smith
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:49 pm
Celtic supporters will not get the full Roseburn Stand for the match against Hearts.

The return to full houses at top flight stadiums afforded by the easing of recent covid restrictions announced by first minister Nicola Sturgeon will see home fans dominate the attendees when Ange Postecoglou’s men travel to Gorgie in a fortnight’s time.

As they did when Rangers played at Tynecastle on December 12, Hearts will hand out only 1,289 for visiting fans in the 19,852 capacity stadium. It is a fraction of the 4,500 allocation given to the Glasgow clubs prior to the pandemic lockdown on March 2020.

Hearts’ decision is sure to rankle within the Celtic ranks in line with how it was received by Rangers, the Ibrox club then declaring the figure “disappointing” ahead of their 2-1 win at the ground last month. Covid-restricted attendances were in place for the opening game of the season that marked Postecoglou’s league debut at the Celtic helm, with only 4,500 home fans witnessing the 2-1 victory for Robbie Neilson’s men.

