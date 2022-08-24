Hearts get huge boost on eve of Zurich clash but both teams are missing key men

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon is back for Hearts against Zurich.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, manager Robbie Neilson has said he will lace his team with attacking players and take the game to their visitors.

Bolstered by vociferous backing from the home support, he believes he has the personnel capable of rewarding the Hearts fans for their support.

“The only ones out are Halkett and [Beni] Baningime. Halkett will probably be another week-to-ten days, I would think. It's disappointing but we've got players that can come in so it's not a big issue.”

The Swiss champions will have Wilfried Gnonto available despite strong interest from Leeds, but Blerim Dzemaili, who scored last week, is set to miss out through injury.Plotting a famous win, and a place in the Friday’s Europa League draw, alongside a plethora of household names, Neilson insists it would be just reward for the Gorgie faithful.