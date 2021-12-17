Hearts game with Dundee in Covid doubt as Jason Cummings sent home from training

Hearts' meeting with Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon is in doubt as the hosts wait the result of a Covid-19 test from one of their players.

By David Oliver and Craig Fowler
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:10 pm
Dundee are awaiting the results of a Covid test. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A member of James McPake’s squad has been identified as a potential close contact of a positive case under the Covid protocols and is awaiting the result of a PCR test.

This could have a domino effect on the Dens Park squad if it is returned as another case of the virus and, if further players are affected, could force a re-consideration for the weekend’s match against Robbie Neilson’s side.

"We are waiting on the results of a PCR test as well which could potentially have real consequences,” said McPake. “We have adjusted certain things but we do still need to train. We’ve been careful the full way through.”

Although Dundee haven’t named the player in question, it is understood not to be former Hibs striker Jason Cummings, who was sent home from training on Friday for disciplinary reasons after being filmed onstage at the Open Goal live event in Glasgow on Thursday evening. He won’t play any part against Hearts while Dundee could also be without a further nine first-team players through injury if the match goes ahead.

Games south of the border have already been postponed as a result of the virus’ recent spread.

The JRG announced a tightening of club protocols, though this won’t come into effect until Monday as Scottish football looks to get itself through the busy festive period before the cinch Premiership closes down for the winter break after Hearts’ trip to Easter Road to play rivals Hibs on January 3.

