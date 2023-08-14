Hearts field enquiries for Lawrence Shankland as Saudi Arabian clubs circle for star striker

The Scotland internationalist scored 28 goals for the Jambos last year following his arrival from Germinal Beerschot and has continued that good form into this season, netting in the opening-day win over St Johnstone and what could be a vital goal in the 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg last week.

Shankland is under contract until the summer of 2025 and cost Hearts in the region of £500,000 when they bought him last summer. The Edinburgh Evening News is reporting that Hearts would only be tempted to open discussions if a fee of at least £3million was tabled. The reported interest in the 28-year-old comes from clubs in the English Championship and from Saudi Arabia, with clubs in the Pro League currently awash with cash and looking to purchase players from Europe’s principal leagues. Celtic forward Jota joined Al-Ittihad for £25m earlier this summer.