All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Hearts field enquiries for Lawrence Shankland as Saudi Arabian clubs circle for star striker

Hearts have fielded interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and England for their main striker Lawrence Shankland.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Lawrence Shankland scored 28 goals for Hearts last season.Lawrence Shankland scored 28 goals for Hearts last season.
Lawrence Shankland scored 28 goals for Hearts last season.

The Scotland internationalist scored 28 goals for the Jambos last year following his arrival from Germinal Beerschot and has continued that good form into this season, netting in the opening-day win over St Johnstone and what could be a vital goal in the 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg last week.

Shankland is under contract until the summer of 2025 and cost Hearts in the region of £500,000 when they bought him last summer. The Edinburgh Evening News is reporting that Hearts would only be tempted to open discussions if a fee of at least £3million was tabled. The reported interest in the 28-year-old comes from clubs in the English Championship and from Saudi Arabia, with clubs in the Pro League currently awash with cash and looking to purchase players from Europe’s principal leagues. Celtic forward Jota joined Al-Ittihad for £25m earlier this summer.

Related topics:Lawrence ShanklandEnglandScotlandEuropa Conference League