Hearts eye up new right-backs after Odel Offiah's return to Brighton following medical incident

Hearts are sizing up free agents as they look to strengthen their right-back options.
Moira Gordon
By Moira Gordon
Published 5th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:05 BST

The Gorgie club have been thrust back into the transfer market after Brighton loan player Odel Offiah suffered an emergency medical issue on the training pitch. It saw the 20-year-old, who is under contract at The Seagulls until summer 2025, rushed to hospital where he was treated before returning down south recover.

While details of the health scare are being kept private, it leaves Hearts with a hole to fill in the squad as they look to lift performances and move up the Premiership standings. It is understood that the club are awaiting an update on whether Offiah, who signed on a season-long loan deal in August, will return to Hearts but, in the meantime, work is ongoing to draft reinforcements.

The transfer window in Scotland closed last week, meaning clubs are not able to bring in any player who was registered to another club when the window shut. That limits the Gorgie club’s options to free agents. But, with little strength in depth in that department following long-term right-back Michael Smith’s departure at the conclusion of last term following the expiration of his contract, the club feel they have little choice but to explore all possibilities as they look for competition for Nat Atkinson.

Odel Offiah is back at Brighton following a medical incident.Odel Offiah is back at Brighton following a medical incident.
Odel Offiah is back at Brighton following a medical incident.

Offiah had looked like an astute acquisition, adding pace, physicality and stamina, as well as a goal in League Cup action, during his four appearances. He also featured for the Edinburgh side in Europe, making his final appearance in the last eight minutes of last Thursday’s 4-0 defeat in Greece to PAOK.

