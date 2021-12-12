Hearts extend MND Scotland sponsorship deal after raising five-figure sum

Hearts' sponsorship deal with MND Scotland is to continue.

A sponsorship deal with Dell Technologies allows MND to adorn the front of Hearts’ jerseys and that will continue into season 2022/23.

The disease claimed the life of former Tynecastle captain Marius Zaliukas last year and the club are proud to extend the association. They have raised more than £40,000 for MND Scotland to date.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the Hearts website read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to announce that it will continue its partnership with MND Scotland and once again proudly bear the charity’s name on the front of its home jersey next season.

“The club announced an innovative two-year sponsorship deal with Dell Technologies in June of this year that would see MND Scotland become its front of shirt partner for season 2021/22.

“The reaction to that original announcement has been nothing short of phenomenal. The club has engaged in a series of events over the past six months to highlight both the work of MND Scotland and the stories of people who have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease, culminating in Sunday’s MND Day at the Jambos’ cinch Premiership match against Rangers.

“To date, between the club and its supporters, more than £40,000 has been raised for MND Scotland through fundraising events, which will help enable pioneering research into MND.

“With our legendary Scottish Cup-winning captain Marius Zaliukas, who sadly lost his life to MND in 2020, always close to our hearts, the club is honoured to be in a position to be able to continue to pay tribute him and everyone whose lives have been afflicted by this terrible disease.”

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay said: “I think everybody has simply been blown away by the reaction to our partnership with MND Scotland.

“For club and fans to raise more than £40,000 in such a short space of time is tremendous and shows that there is a real kinship between Hearts and MND Scotland.

“It was, therefore, a straightforward decision to continue sporting the name of MND Scotland on the front of our home shirts for season 2022/23.

“So much good work has been done but it is only the beginning. Together we can do even more and we’re so proud to be able to have the opportunity to help make a difference.

“I also have to give a big thanks to Dell Technologies, whose backing and support mean that this partnership can continue to flourish.”

Rachel Maitland, MND Scotland’s chief executive, added: “We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Hearts and Dell Technologies.

“So far, the partnership has raised the profile of MND on the national stage and has already raised thousands of pounds from fans taking on fundraising challenges, and donating, to support the charity.

“Working with the team at Hearts and seeing the club’s supporters embrace our cause the way they have, has been truly remarkable. We cannot thank everyone enough.

“We’re now looking forward to working with Hearts in the months and year ahead to continue building on the incredible foundation we’ve already started laying down together.”