Hearts explain Lawrence Shankland absence after star striker misses training ahead of Spartans tie
Hearts manager Steven Naismith says no-one should read anything into Lawrence Shankland’s absence from training on Friday.
The 28-year-old Gorgie striker has been the subject of transfer speculation this month and his absence will pique concerns that he may be avoiding the Scottish Cup tie against Spartans as he doesn't want to leave himself cup-tied if a move does materialise but his manager played down such theories.
“No, the last two days he has been ill,” said Naismith. “I'm still hopeful he will make the squad [to play Spartans] but if he doesn't, he doesn't. We've obviously got three games in a week so I'm hopeful we can get him back involved. Time will tell. He spoke to the medical team and with any viral issue the doc is very keen to keep him away from this environment. Hopefully, he is not out of his bed today because if he opens the door, and goes out to move the car all sorts will be getting said. It is what it is. He's ill, we'll wait and see but I've still got hope he will be involved.
“We've had no offers, no off-the-record chat … there’s loads of this speculation that he might get this move or that and numbers get thrown around. We’ve had nothing as a club, but for Lawrence that can be hard to deal with. Over the last few months he has dealt with it brilliantly, he understands the situation he is in. But as a club all we can do is show him how much value we think he has got, how much love we have for him and what he can achieve here.”