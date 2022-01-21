Hearts exit confirmed as striker Armand Gnanduillet moves on

The towering striker moved north a year ago and impressed on his debut against Raith Rovers.

Robbie Neilson saw him as a potential answer to his striker issues having been previously foiled in attempts to take Walsall’s Elijah Adebayo to Tynecastle.

Those issues in attack still persist and Gnanduillet has struggled for game-time this season with Neilson still seeking a solution up front alongside Liam Boyce. He will now return to France where he has agreed a deal with Championnat National outfit Le Mans.

The former Blackpool forward had been linked with a move south to Wigan Athletic but he will return to his birth country after a year in Edinburgh.

The 29-year-old made a total of 30 appearances in a maroon shirt and scored six goals.

Hearts have, meanwhile, been linked with a move for Chesterfield’s prolific striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

