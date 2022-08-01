On Tuesday afternoon, the Tynecastle Park outfit will discover their possible opponents when the draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It is not only an exciting prospect for the club’s fans who have had just one European campaign in the previous eight seasons, but also the management team and players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While supporters are taking a break from work to watch the draw at 12pm, available on the UEFA website, the team will get together after training in time to watch.

What are the options?

Hearts will be pitted against the winners of one of the following seven ties: Malmö FF v F91 Dudelange, Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi, Linfield v Zürich, Olympiacos v Slovan Bratislava, Maribor v HJK, AEK Larnaca v Partizan, Fenerbahçe v Slovácko. Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia are the other remaining possible opponent.

The play-off legs will be played on August 18 and 25.

“It’ll be great,” manager Robbie Neilson said. “The analyst guy brought in a list of the teams we could play.

Neilson celebrates after he scored the winning goal for Hearts in Basel. Picture: SNS

“We want to do it consistently. That will be the hardest bit. Trying to balance these European games and trying to maintain an automatic qualification spot.

“The European games will be great. We want to try to progress and win as many as we can, but we also want to maintain and keep progressing in the league."

What happens after the play-off round?

Hearts are in a very good position in that they are guaranteed group stage football. If they win their play-off tie they will go into the Europa League group stages. If they lose, they will drop into the Conference League.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is looking forward to the Europa League draw. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I think it will be brilliant,” Neilson said. “For the staff and the players, but for the fans it will be unbelievable. They’re guaranteed four trips away and it is well earned with the money they’re putting into the club.

“But for us the balance and ability required to do it on a Thursday-Sunday. That’s at least eight extra games, plus a Premier Sports Cup to squeeze in too.

“That will be difficult, but for me it comes down to mentality to continually do it.

“This is why we need to have a big squad. If we need to change two or three players we are still strong for the game on the Sunday. That is the balancing act."

18-year wait

Not only was Neilson manager the last time the team competed in Europe, defeating Infonet of Estonia before losing to Malta’s Birkirkara, he was a player when they last featured in a group stage.

Back in 2004 it was the UEFA Cup in a five-team group which also included Schalke 04, Feyenoord, Basel and Ferencvaros.

The fans enjoyed away trips to the Netherlands and Switzerland, the latter included Neilson scoring a famous winner.

“I think they’ll have the time of their lives,” he said. “Fans can get the draw and say, ‘that is where I’m going’.

“That is brilliant for them and I’m sure they’ll enjoy it. Hopefully we can give them some good nights.