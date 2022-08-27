Hearts Europa Conference League fixture dates revealed - details of Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir and RFS ties

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are in Group A of the Europa Conference League.

Robbie Neilson’s men were put into Group A of Europe’s newest competition alongside Istanbul Basaksehir of Turkey, Italian giants Fiorentina and RFS of Latvia.

UEFA have spent the past 36 hours fine-tuning the fixture list and Hearts supporters can now start planning their midweeks up until November.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Tynecastle on Thursday, September 8 (kick-off 5.45pm) before their first away match of the group against RFS on Thursday, September 15 (kick-off 8pm).

Hearts are then at home to Fiorentina on Thursday, October 6 (kick-off 8pm) and then away to the Italians on Thursday, October 13 (kick-off 5.45pm).

Their last two matches are against RFS on Thursday, October 27 (kick-off 8pm) and then away to Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, November 3 (3.30pm).

All matches will be broadcast live by BT Sport, who hold the rights for the tournament in the UK.