Hearts Europa Conference League fixture dates revealed - details of Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir and RFS ties
The fixture dates and kick-off times for the 2022/23 Europa Conference League group stages have been set, with Hearts starting off with mouthwatering home match.
Robbie Neilson’s men were put into Group A of Europe’s newest competition alongside Istanbul Basaksehir of Turkey, Italian giants Fiorentina and RFS of Latvia.
UEFA have spent the past 36 hours fine-tuning the fixture list and Hearts supporters can now start planning their midweeks up until November.
Hearts will welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Tynecastle on Thursday, September 8 (kick-off 5.45pm) before their first away match of the group against RFS on Thursday, September 15 (kick-off 8pm).
Hearts are then at home to Fiorentina on Thursday, October 6 (kick-off 8pm) and then away to the Italians on Thursday, October 13 (kick-off 5.45pm).
Their last two matches are against RFS on Thursday, October 27 (kick-off 8pm) and then away to Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, November 3 (3.30pm).
All matches will be broadcast live by BT Sport, who hold the rights for the tournament in the UK.
The top two teams in the group progress to the knock-out stages of the tournament.