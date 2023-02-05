Hearts-Dundee United reaction: Hearts' best player and midfield issue, Asghar out demands, Pawlett concern

Hearts ran out 3-1 winners over Dundee United at Tynecastle Park in what was a peculiar match which saw the visitors have the better if the first half even with ten men, the home side mount a second-half comeback with Stephen Humphrys netting a goal of the season contender/winner.

Asghar out

For the second game running United fans displayed their displeasure toward the club’s sporting director following an underwhelming and what could prove costly end to the January transfer window. Tony Watt was allowed to join St Mirren without a replacement and there is still no much-needed defensive midfielder. United invested heavily during the summer with a number of key additions, including the sought-after Jamie McGrath, Dylan Levitt and two Australian internationals. Yet, the side still lacks players in key positions. It used to be that the board would get the flak for such inactivity but now the sporting director or director of football is the man in the firing line. Injuries to both McGrath and the excellent Peter Pawlett should force the hand of Fox and Asghar.

Pawlett's influence

Speaking of Pawlett … the midfielder appears to be born to take part in the Gladiator’s gauntlet challenge. His ability to drive and evade challenges is impressive as was his desire to get near and beyond Steven Fletcher, something which was missing from the loss at Kilmarnock. He was the best player on the park. His injury not only altered the rest of the game but could impact the rest of the season. Due to the lack of balance elsewhere, he is someone who can penetrate and create from deep.

Sibbick’s emergence

The Englishman has emerged into a key performer for Hearts. Sibbick rejoined Hearts 12 months ago for a six-figure fee but even in the opening months of the season was treated with suspicion and doubted, the player looking far from solid. Then he turned in a fantastic individual performance against Riga in the Europa Conference League at Tynecastle Park and has never looked back. He was the team's best player in the loss to Rangers and then was awarded man of the match against United. He’s found his best form in the centre of the back three. He brings a composure, recovery pace and confidence to the back line. In the build up to the match he spoke of not being interested in a return to England anytime soon after a bid was rejected by Blackpool. He's found a home at Hearts on the pitch and in the dressing room where he is a popular figure. Currently, along with Kye Rowles, he is undroppable.

Hearts performances

Dundee United fans express their displeasure towards Tony Asghar, the club's sporting director. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson’s men extended their lead in third place but for the third game running were far from their best. The players seemed to have a hangover from the disappointing Rangers result and lacked energy and verve as United controlled proceedings with 11 and then ten men. One of the current struggles is the regularity in which play goes through Robert Snodgrass. Teams are targeting the midfielder who has been so influential and controlling at the base of the midfield. It started in the 1-1 draw at St Mirren and opposition sides appear to have worked out if you stop Snodgrass you disrupt Hearts’ flow. The team needs other around him in midfield to step up and ease the burden of building play, even if it is providing a decoy or for one of the defenders to step out of defence with the ball and offer another avenue in which the team can build play as Stephen Kingsley and John Souttar did so well last campaign in stages.

