Hearts defender Michael Smith reveals his 'burning desire' and opens up on expiring contract

Whether it be one of the lower ranked sides or the cup holders Hearts are drawn against in Monday evening’s Scottish Cup quarter-final draw, the Gorgie side will bestow the fixture with all the importance it deserves.

Michael Smith is determined to win the Scottish Cup with Hearts this season after losing three finals. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Speaking after the capital side moved past Hamilton and into the last eight, defender Michael Smith acknowledged the club’s ambition but emphasised the need to take it one round at a time.

While still fighting to safeguard another third place finish in the league, there is a sense of unfinished business in the knockout tournament after three finals in four seasons failed to reap the ultimate reward. There is also greater recognition of the more carefree route it offers clubs into European group stage football.

Aiming for a more successful conclusion this time around, right wing-back Smith, said that the players will take it tie by tie.

“Whoever we get we’ll be looking to win the next round. Most of the lads have been to the final now. I’ve lost three so I’ve got a burning desire to win that Scottish Cup. We had a good season last season finishing third but just couldn’t cap it off with the cup.

“It was disappointing. We had Europe this year and it was a tough start. But we’re picking up momentum and we’re churning out the wins. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Of the three recent Hampden losses, it was the 2020 penalty shoot-out that still hurts the most. “It was tough,” Smith added. “We obviously got ahead in the penalties and you’re thinking it could be your year. It wasn’t to be but it’s a team game and we picked each other up and we made it to another final after that. So we know we can do it.”

So far they have dispatched Hibs and Hamilton. A win in the next round would see them return to Hampden and the veteran Northern Irishman, who returned to the line-up on Friday after recovering from a calf injury, believes they would do so with the strongest squad yet.

“The squad is phenomenal and we even added to it in January. Really good players are missing out on starting places and you need to play well to keep your place. It's a good headache for the gaffer to have.”

With Liam Boyce long-term injured and Lawrence Shankland suspended on Friday there were others who could step in. “Humps [Stephen Humphrys] is a great player with great attributes. He's powerful, quick, got great feet and Shanks and Gino [Josh Ginnelly] have purred most of the season and they are good together.

“We have real options up there now. Garang [Kuol] looks like a magical wee player who can just skip past people. [Yutaro] Oda gives us something different as well. We have all these options.”

Excited by where the club is going, a player who has been Mr Consistency through the bad times as well as the good, Smith wants to remain part of things. But, out of contract in the summer, he has yet to be offered a new deal.

