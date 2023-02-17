Hearts’ James Hill has set himself the target of breaking into the full England set up in time for the next World Cup.

James Hill has become a mainstay of the Hearts defence since joining on loan from Bournemouth in January. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The young defender, who heads to Fir Park with the Tynecastle outfit on Sunday, has made a solid impression since joining the Gorgie club on loan from Bournemouth last month, but constantly striving for improvement, he says it is unlikely that he will ever be satisfied with his lot.

“You can never be satisfied, can you? I have actually heard that when an animal eats and become satisfied that is when it’s vulnerable and it could be attacked because it is in that state of relaxation. So I’m looking at the players in the age band I represent and I’m thinking how can you ever be satisfied? You want to be the next one. I’m looking at the next World Cup in four years and it might be a long shot but those are the goals I’m aiming for. One day I want to be playing for the first team at England level. It is a dream but as a kid, the dream for me was to be a footballer.”

Despite knowing little about the club or Scottish football, the England U-21 cap has hit the ground running north of the border, turning in composed, hard-working and reliable performances since making his Hearts debut at home to St Mirren. The six games since have given him the chance to grow and prove himself in a quality environment, while also helping him escape his dad Matty’s shadow. But while there have been pressures associated with having a professional footballer as his father, it has imbued him with the athleticism, drive and competitiveness that have underpinned his early career advances.

Hearts defender James Hill celebrates the recent win over Hamilton in the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“That's a nice thing about coming here. I'm really starting to make a name for myself. Obviously, I was playing for Fleetwood and it was like 'James Hill is doing really well' but then I go to Bournemouth and it was all 'that's Matty Hill's son, he’s training with the first team but not really playing'. Now that I'm here, I’m starting to become James Hill again and make a name for myself.

“I felt like I was in a bit of a shadow and my career paused. I wasn’t really making any moves forward. I was developing in certain ways but had nowhere to show it. Physically I was becoming bigger, faster, sharper movements but, on a Saturday, most people were in their tracksuits ready to go to a match and I was in my training kit. I couldn’t find a way of getting into the first team and was told by the gaffer there was no pathway hence the opportunity to come out on loan. I feel that frustration has helped me give good performances because I don’t want to do that again.”

Proud of his dad, who made his name at Bristol City, Preston North End, Sheffield United and Tranmere Rovers, with a handful of other stops along the way, while the 21-year-old says there are difficulties that come with following in famous footsteps, he also acknowledges the benefits.

“It’s difficult. But I’m a massive competitor, I hate getting beat. I idolised my dad to a point I didn’t really watch other footballers. I didn’t support a team, I just supported my dad. I wanted to be a footballer because of him.

Joey Barton signed James Hill on his first professional contract while manager of Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Then it got to a point at Fleetwood, as soon as I got a sniff of the first team, that I wanted to beat dad. He made his debut at 17, I made mine at 16. I wanted to see how many more appearances I could get than him at this age. I’ve beaten him so far. Did he ever get an England call-up? He got schoolboys but I’ve got U20 and now U21. But he’s played in the Premier League and I’ve not. He’s made over 500 [career] appearances .. I’ve not done that.”

Hill made his breakthrough at the Highbury Stadium under the guidance of Joey Barton and the former Manchester City, Newcastle United, Marseille and Rangers midfielder had a way of focusing Hill’s thoughts.

“He asked: ‘When have you made it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, when I’ve signed this pro form in front of me at 17’. He said: ‘No, you’ve not made it until you make so many appearances. How many can you get? How many caps can you get at U-20s, U-21s?’ He asked me if I thought I could outgrow the club and move onto the Championship or go even further? If, after that I could get consistency and then move to the Premier League or the England first team, then become one of the main stars? He told me that when I’m 45 and he is 70 or what not, if he then rings me up after I retire and I say ‘yeah, the knees are gone’, that’s when he’ll say: ‘Okay, now you’ve made it, because you have satisfied your goals and you’re able to look back happy, knowing you did everything you possibly could and every sacrifice was made to do that, so the job’s a good un.

“But, I’m still 21 years of age and when it comes to my goals I have more unticked boxes than ticked boxes at the moment. That’s the way you’ve got to think and you have to keep striving for the top.

