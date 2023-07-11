Ten Premiership sides will see their number reduced to just 650 seats – which equates to one section of the Roseburn Stand – while Hibs fans will continue to receive the entire away stand with its near-3400 capacity for the Edinburgh derbies.
In return, Hearts supporters will still get the entire South Stand at Easter Road when they travel across the city in keeping with the long-standing tradition of large away allocations for the capital derby.
The move represents a reduction of around 50 per cent for some clubs and will lead to a ticket scramble among Celtic and Rangers supporters who follow their club on the road in vast numbers. Last season, Celtic had their Tynecastle allocation cut to around 1250 on the day they were crowned champions in May while Rangers were also restricted to a similar number with both clubs having previously received a 3,400 allocation.
Hearts have based their decision on soaring season ticket sales as well as a growing demand from their own supporters for match-by-match tickets. Season tickets are expected to sell out once again with fewer away tickets set to allow for more home fans to purchase walk-up tickets during the coming season.
Hearts are due to begin their cinch Premiership campaign away to St Johnstone on August 5. They host Kilmarnock in their first home match under the new ticketing arrangement the following Saturday.