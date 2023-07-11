Hearts are cutting ticket allocations for away supporters at Tynecastle Park from next season for all visiting clubs with the exception of city rivals Hibs.

Ten Premiership sides will see their number reduced to just 650 seats – which equates to one section of the Roseburn Stand – while Hibs fans will continue to receive the entire away stand with its near-3400 capacity for the Edinburgh derbies.

In return, Hearts supporters will still get the entire South Stand at Easter Road when they travel across the city in keeping with the long-standing tradition of large away allocations for the capital derby.

The move represents a reduction of around 50 per cent for some clubs and will lead to a ticket scramble among Celtic and Rangers supporters who follow their club on the road in vast numbers. Last season, Celtic had their Tynecastle allocation cut to around 1250 on the day they were crowned champions in May while Rangers were also restricted to a similar number with both clubs having previously received a 3,400 allocation.

Around 1250 Celtic fans were at Tynecastle Park when they celebrated winning the title in May but around half that number will attend away matches at Hearts next season - a move which affects all clubs except Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hearts have based their decision on soaring season ticket sales as well as a growing demand from their own supporters for match-by-match tickets. Season tickets are expected to sell out once again with fewer away tickets set to allow for more home fans to purchase walk-up tickets during the coming season.