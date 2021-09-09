Hearts' Craig Halkett gives lowdown on Barrie McKay signing as defender recalls Rangers youth days

Lauding the positive moves made by manager Robbie Neilson and Sporting Director Joe Savage in the transfer window, the Hearts centre-half welcomed the arrival of another player he believes is capable of carving out match-winning opportunities for the side.

“I know people looking in from the outside might have thought at the start of the window that there wouldn’t be a lot of players coming in but in the last week or two they have brought a number of players who are all really good quality.

“They are not just players who will come in to make up the numbers, they are all good quality and want to come in and make a difference to the team.”

Scotland internationalist Barrie McKay is wanted by Hearts.

The freshly-promoted Tynecastle side have made a bold start to the new season, sitting level on points with leaders Hibs after the first four rounds of fixtures, which have included victories over Celtic, St Mirren and Dundee United, as well as a draw with Aberdeen.

They face the Easter Road side this weekend, hoping to leapfrog them and put some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. And, the arrival of McKay is another piece of positivity, according to Halkett.

“I knew him from earlier in my career, when we came through at Rangers together. He was the year above me but we played in the same team a few times so I know he is a good player.

“It has been a hard summer for him [after exiting Swansea City] but I’m sure he will be delighted to come in here and will be wanting to hit the ground running.

Craig Halkett says Hearts' transfer business has been positive. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

“He is another exciting, attacking player who I think will bring a lot to the team. It shows the direction the club wants to go in.

“We have Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay Steven, Jamie Walker and now Barrie, guys who can go and create a chance or a goal out of nothing and, being a defender, knowing that we have these players in front of us, who can create something, gives us all confidence.”

Barrie McKay joined Hearts on Tuesday. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

