Hearts confirm exit of three first-team stars including fan favourite as future of duo to be decided

Hearts have confirmed three first-team stars will exit at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Michael Smith, Ross Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven will all depart but the futures of midfielder Peter Haring and forward Josh Ginnelly are yet to be decided.

Northern Ireland international Smith became a fan favourite during his time at Tynecastle Park, joining from Peterborough United back in 2017. Across six years and more than 200 appearances, the 34-year-old became a reliable figure for the club, playing a variety of positions but mainly at right-back where he has been first choice for the majority of his Hearts career.

Stewart has acted as back-up to Craig Gordon and Zander Clark. Proving a popular figure behind the scenes, he made nine appearances. Gary Mackay-Steven has not featured for the club since suffering an injury in October. He has been restricted to 64 appearances since joining in January 2020 after a spell in MLS.

“All three of them have been fantastic to work with since I came into the first-team scene," interim boss Steven Naismith told the club's official website. “They’re all at different stages of their careers and have faced different challenges this season but they’ve always given nothing less than 100% and they should be proud to be part of this club’s history.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “All three of these guys have played a part in helping this club to return to the top end of Scottish football.

“Michael’s performances saw him become a real fans’ favourite and the way he went about his business meant that he was someone that the younger players looked up to. Ross came in to bolster the goalkeeping department, working with international standard goalkeepers, and never let us down when he got the opportunity to take the gloves. Gary was part of our promotion-winning team and helped us to secure third place last season and with it group stage European football, and he’s been desperately unlucky with injuries this term.

“We thank all three for their services to Hearts and wish them well in the future.”

Michael Smith will leave Hearts at the end of the season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Haring and Ginnelly

Meanwhile, Hearts have an option on Haring's contract for a further 12 months after he signed a new deal last summer, while Ginnelly recently addressed his future with the club keen to keep a player who has scored 13 times and formed a strong partnership with Lawrence Shankland, the second-best in the last 40 seasons in terms of goals scored.

"It’s obviously a tough decision but I’m not too involved in the conversations," he told the Evening News. “Ideally, I do want to stay. I’m obviously at an age where I need to look out for myself. I’m not saying I’m going because I don’t know yet. Fans will think it’s just me but my agent reports back to me and we talk about it. I’ll probably talk about it with Naisy and people around the club.