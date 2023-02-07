Hearts confirm exit of 5 players at the end of the season - and face battle over key target after bid rejected

Hearts have revealed five young players will depart at the end of the season once their contracts expire, while they face a battle to land Callum Paterson from Sheffield Wednesday.

Arron Darge, Aidan Denholm, Leo Watson, Cammy Logan, and Scott McGill are the players in question. Darge, Watson and Denholm have been regulars for Steven Naismith’s Hearts B side in the Lowland League. The latter has recently joined East Fife on loan having spent time with Berwick Rangers last season where he impressed the club's coaching staff.

McGill and Logan were on loan at Kelty Hearts in League One for the first half of the season but have since moved on with McGill making the switch to Raith Rovers on loan and Logan staying in the third tier but joining Queen of the South. Between the five they have managed six appearances for the Hearts first-team

“The quintet are graduates of the Hearts Academy and leave in search of new opportunities in football,” a statement read. “We’d like to thank all of them for their service to the club and for their efforts every time they wore the maroon jersey. We wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Meanwhile, the Evening News has revealed Hearts had a six-figure bid for Callum Paterson rejected in January. The club were to keen to bring the Scotland international back to Tynecastle Park but were unable to persuade Sheffield Wednesday to sell the 28-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season. He has reemerged as a key player for Darren Moore’s Owls and it’s reported they have opened talks over a contract extension.