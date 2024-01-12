Hearts are nearing a loan deal for Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham United. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa.

The 20-year-old full-back, who came through the Molineux club’s academy system and debuted for the first team in a League Cup tie with Leeds United in November 2022, has signed on at the capital club until the end of the season.

Tynecastle boss Steven Naismith made no secret of his desire to bring in a right-back and the Jamaican international, who has already been capped seven times for his country, will now join the squad as it prepares for next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Spartans and the resumption of Premiership fixtures a few days later.

The right back position is one that was deemed a priority following Odel Offiah’s return to his parent club with medical issues. He had been brought in to fill the void left by Michael Smith’s departure in the summer.

But it is the absence of Nathaniel Atkinson, who, along with team-mate Kye Rowles is part of the Australian side in Asian Cup action, that dialled up the need to move quickly.

“He’s an exciting full back who likes to get involved in team attacks and he shows defensive traits ahead of his year,” Naismith told Hearts website. “His progression over the past year has been massive. Dexter’s on an upward trajetory and we’re confident he can come to Hearts nad make an impact.”