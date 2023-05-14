All Sections
Hearts confirm departure of first-team star as Steven Naismith reveals 'tough period'

Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith has revealed Stephen Humphrys has returned to parent club Wigan Athletic and won’t be involved for the remainder of the season.

By Chris Andrews
Published 14th May 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:15 BST
 Comment

The Englishman has been a popular figure amongst the clubs support. He scored five times in 25 appearances, including a goal away to Fiorentina in the Conference League and the club’s goal of the season against Dundee United from his own half. But he was absent from the match day squad for the club’s trip to St Mirren where they drew 2-2 and he hadn't started a match since the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell in February.

Naismith, speaking to the Evening News, explained the decision came after a conversation between himself and the player.

“Humps has had a tough period with Wigan in terms of the circumstances there, his future and what’s happening with the club,” he said. “We just need everybody focused on what we are doing, what is happening here and what is going on until the end of the season to contribute at every moment. He needs to go and deal with his stuff with Wigan so he won’t be back in. He has had some great moments here and the fans have taken to him, but he won’t be back in match day squads.

“It was a conversation we had. We discussed it and there is a bit of frustration there about his game time. Then there’s what is going on with his longer-term future. That’s the best solution for everybody.”

Stephen Humphrys has left Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)Stephen Humphrys has left Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Stephen Humphrys has left Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
 Comment

