Hearts confirm Cameron Devlin signing after paying transfer fee to Newcastle Jets

Cameron Devlin is a Hearts player. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

The Edinburgh club have paid a five-figure sum for the 23-year-old midfielder, who represented his country at the Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

He joined the Jets on a two-year deal in June from Wellington Phoenix but did not make an appearance for the New South Wales club. His Jets contract included a buyout clause which amounts to five figures in UK pounds, and Hearts triggered it several weeks ago.

Devlin travelled to Tannadice on Saturday to watch his new team’s 2-0 victory against Dundee United. Fitness permitting, he could now make his debut in the Edinburgh derby against Hibs a week on Sunday.

Manager Robbie Neilson spoke to the official Hearts website about the move. “This one has been a long time in the making but I’m delighted that Cammy is now a Hearts player,” he said.

“He was as keen to get over here and joins us as we were to sign him, so already there is a great relationship there. He’s a real livewire on the pitch, dynamic with a great engine and he’ll give 100% every time he pulls on the maroon jersey.”

Sporting director Joe Savage was also delighted to see Devlin’s move finalised: “It’s been known for a while that we were trying to get Cammy in but now that day is here, it’s no less exciting,” he said.

“He is going to give us something different on the pitch and I think the fans are really going to take to him. When he arrived at Edinburgh Airport the first thing he said was ‘I’m home’ and that says it all about his attitude.

“A big thanks goes to Tony, Cammy’s agent, who has been instrumental in this deal and to all of the staff at the club who have worked non-stop to ensure that this has been a really successful transfer window.”

Devlin joins Josh Ginnelly, Ross Stewart and Beni Baningime as new arrivals at Hearts this summer. Alex Cochrane, Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore joined on loan.

Romanian defender Mihai Popescu left Riccarton for a season-long loan at Hamilton earlier on deadline day.