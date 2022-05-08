Hearts confirm Bradford City move for two-time Championship winner

Jamie Walker’s second spell at Hearts is over, the club has confirmed.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 9:35 pm

The winger’s contract is up at the end of the season and he will remain permanently with Bradford City, where he has spent the past four months on loan.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Tynecastle and has made 240 appearances in two spells, either side of an 18-month long move to Wigan. Walker also won the Scottish second tier twice with the club.

He joined the Bantams in January and, after scoring four goals in 19 appearances for the League Two side, will stay at Valley Parade.

Speaking to the club website, manager Robbie Neilson said: “I’ve worked with Jamie over a number of years and he’s always been a great professional during his time at Hearts.

“He’s made a big contribution to the club over two spells and we were all delighted for him when he broke the 50 mark for goals in maroon.”

Hearts' Jamie Walker during the cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Heart of Midlothian at the Global Energy Stadium on September 18, 2021, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
