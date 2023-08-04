Hearts complete signing of Rangers playmaker Alex Lowry on loan - trio have their say

Rangers youngster Alex Lowry has joined Hearts on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old struggled for game-time last season at Ibrox and with competition at the Glasgow outfit increasing following ten news arrivals, Gers manager Michael Beale has decided to give him more game-time and sanction a move to Tynecastle. Capped once by Scotland Under-21s, he could go into the squad for Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser against St Johnstone for Frankie McAvoy’s men, subject to SFA approval.

"I want to get going and play in front of the fans at Tynecastle and repay Steven [Naismith’s] and Frankie’s faith in bringing me here,” said Lowry. “This was definitely the right place to come, the style of play really suits me. I’m very creative, my first thought is always forward. I like to play passes that not many people see. I’ll work hard for the team, and do my bit off the ball, so I can hopefully create chances in better positions.

“There just seems to be a buzz around the place. Like I said, I just want to be out playing in front of the Hearts fans as quick as possible. Hopefully it’s tomorrow against St. Johnstone but we’ll wait and see. I’ve been at Rangers all my life, so to step out of my comfort zone is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve played at Tynecastle a few times and it’s always a stadium I love coming to. It’s so tight and there’s so much energy around the place – it’s a great place to play football.”

Hearts head aoach Frankie McAvoy said: “The opportunity to bring Alex in came around quickly and we’re delighted to get it done. He’s a very highly regarded prospect with good experience in Rangers’ first team. He’ll bring a spark and energy to the middle of the pitch and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Technical director Steven Naismith said: “Alex will be a great addition to our squad, which is really starting to take shape. He’s a very technical player and is direct in terms of attacking, so he will compliment the team well in the final third. Being a Scottish player he has a great understanding of this club and he’s already experienced playing at Tynecastle, so knows exactly what to expect. If everything goes to plan then he’ll be involved with the group straightaway.”