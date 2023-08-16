Hearts coach addresses Lawrence Shankland rumours, Peter Haring injury and interest in Odel Offiah

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy is not stunned to learn that clubs around the world are keen to enlist Lawrence Shankland but he expects the Gorgie captain to be leading the team out for tomorrow night’s crucial European tie.

Earlier in the summer there had been talk of Rangers interest and, in the past few days, there were suggestions that a Saudi Arabian side were set to make a multi-million pound bid for the Scotland striker, who finished last term as one of the top flight’s highest-scoring players. But McAvoy said the focus remains on helping Hearts progress to the Europa Conference League play-off round, where they will face either Hadjuk Split or PAOK.

The Tynecastle outfit trail Rosenborg 2-1 as they head into the second leg of their qualifier but the manner in which they finished that match, combined with Shankland’s late effort in Norway has given them belief that, in front of a packed out home stadium, they have enough firepower to overhaul the deficit.

“Joe [Savage, Sporting Director] and Naisy [Technical Director Steven Naismith] deal with recruitment and transfers. As far as I’m concerned, [Shankland] hasn’t intimated to me that he wants to move on,” said the capital head coach.

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy (right) insists he has had no indication that captain Lawrence Shankland (left) is on the brink of leaving the club amid rumoured interest from England and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I’m not surprised there is speculation regarding him because he’s a top player and he’s our captain. I would expect interest, if I’m honest, but there’s nothing I’m aware of at the moment. He’s our captain and hopefully he is available to lead our line on Thursday.”

Midfielder Peter Haring may not be available, although McAvoy insists the squad offers him other options across the middle of the park, including young Aidan Denholm, who has made impressive cameo appearances in the past couple of matches, against Rosenborg and then Kilmarnock.

“He has done himself no harm, has he?” said his gaffer. “Calem Nieuwenhof is in contention for that position as well. We are well covered. To have young players coming through is great.

“Peter rolled his ankle at the weekend but we will give him every opportunity right up until tomorrow to see how he is. Everyone else is in contention, including Beni Baningime. The only one missing is Kenneth [Vargas] because of the registration procedure.”

The Costa Rican striker’s paperwork did not come through in time to register him ahead of last week’s away match, ruling him out of the return match, but he may not be the only player able to bolster the squad ahead of the next round, provided the team can win by two goals in front of their home fans.

Asked about targets, McAvoy confirmed the club’s interest in a loan deal for young Brighton defender Odel Offiah.